June 17 Openlimit Holding AG :

* Issues loan with conversion rights of 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million) to refinance existing convertible loans of 1.0 million euros and 0.5 million euros

* Loan to be converted in to up to 1.875 million new shares of Openlimit Holding