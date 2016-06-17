Russia's MTS says core profit rises in Q1 on lower sales
MOSCOW, May 23 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Tuesday its core profit was about 2 percent higher in the first quarter than a year ago although sales declined.
June 17 Openlimit Holding AG :
* Issues loan with conversion rights of 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million) to refinance existing convertible loans of 1.0 million euros and 0.5 million euros
* Loan to be converted in to up to 1.875 million new shares of Openlimit Holding
* Tower One to acquire Argentina Master Lease Agreement