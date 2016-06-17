BRIEF-Solon divests rest of non core real estate assets
* REG-SOLON EIENDOM ASA : SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS AND BIONOR PHARMA UPDATE
June 17 Crossject SA :
* Due to a delay in bioequivalence study led by its customer, filing of marketing authorization for Zénéo Adrenaline should be delayed several months as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ultragenyx announces recombinant human beta-glucuronidase biologics license application and marketing authorization application filed and accepted for review; FDA grants priority review status