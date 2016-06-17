BRIEF-Solon divests rest of non core real estate assets
* REG-SOLON EIENDOM ASA : SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS AND BIONOR PHARMA UPDATE
June 17 Abivax SA :
* Analysis of ongoing ABX203 Phase IIb/III trial in chronic Hepatitis B virus infection shows good safety, but primary endpoint of study is unlikely to be reached
* Post-treatment monitoring of patients will be continued as per protocol in order to provide additional insight on clinical trial outcomes and secondary endpoints
* Future development of ABX203 under review, including addition of an adjuvant, new administration schedules and therapeutic combinations
* Ongoing anti-HIV ABX464 phase IIa trial progressing well
* Four additional product candidates in pipeline
* Futility analysis on primary end-point of its ABX203-002 trial, a Phase IIb/III trial of ABX203 in CHB patients, determined that trial is unlikely to reach its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ultragenyx announces recombinant human beta-glucuronidase biologics license application and marketing authorization application filed and accepted for review; FDA grants priority review status