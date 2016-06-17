BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 S&P
* Revlon Consumer Products Corp. ratings placed on creditwatch negative on acquisition Of Elizabeth Arden
* Believe that the acquisition could result in meaningful deterioration of the company's credit measures at closing
* Placing ratings on Revlon, including its 'b+' corporate credit rating, on creditwatch with negative implications Source text (bit.ly/28KVKYq)
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017