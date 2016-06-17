BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 Essar Steel Algoma
* Entered asset purchase agreement for sale of substantially all of company's assets to a consortium of bidders
* Company is serving a motion today with Ontario Superior Court of Justice seeking approval of APA.
* Consortium of bidders formed by KPS Capital Partners, LP and company's prepetition term lenders
* Consortium bid includes cash consideration, a credit bid equivalent to term loan, and assumption of certain liabilities Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.