BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
June 17 Republic Airways Holdings
* U.S. Bankruptcy court issues ruling approving amended Republic Airways - United Airlines agreement
* Company anticipates court's approval will become effective on June 23, 2016
* Agreement also extends terms to all current E170S and allows for further deliveries of e175s under revised new aircraft delivery schedules
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.