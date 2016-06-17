BRIEF-Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
June 17 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Unions ratify new agreements
* New contracts go into effect immediately
* New contracts, which cover about 36,000 employees primarily in Verizon's wireline business, will run through Aug. 3, 2019
* Company's key objectives for round of bargaining were in areas of healthcare, post-retirement costs and workforce flexibility
* Will realize cost savings, cost avoidance through healthcare plan changes, more healthcare contributions, medicare advantage plans for retirees
* Agreements allow for more flexibility in call sharing to "better serve customers"
* Agreements give company ability to offer special buyout incentives to associates
* Accenture Plc - has taken a minority position in and formed a strategic alliance with Nomis Solution