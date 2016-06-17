June 17 Repsol SA -

* Repsol says filing of an arbitration statement of claim in relation to its assets in UK

* Addax Petroleum UK and Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production initiated arbitration proceedings against Talisman Energy and Talisman Colombia Holdco

* Addax and Sinopec seek repayment of initial investment in TSEUK, together with any additional investment, and further for any loss of opportunity

* Repsol says at same time, Addax intends to maintain its current stake in TSEUK