June 17 Westar Energy:

* On June 20, expect to settle issuance and sale of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 2.550% series due 2026

* Westar energy Inc says will pay interest on the bonds on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2017 Source text - 1.usa.gov/24WruoU