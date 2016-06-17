RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 17 Westar Energy:
* On June 20, expect to settle issuance and sale of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 2.550% series due 2026
* Westar energy Inc says will pay interest on the bonds on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2017 Source text - 1.usa.gov/24WruoU
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal