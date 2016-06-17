BRIEF-Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
* Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 Public Storage
* President Joseph Russell will be entitled to base salary of $600,000, target bonus equal to 100% of his base salary - sec filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/28LkbVP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Accenture Plc - has taken a minority position in and formed a strategic alliance with Nomis Solution