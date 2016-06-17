June 17 Hologic Inc:
* FDA grants emergency use authorization for Hologic's
Aptima zika virus assay
* Aptima zika virus assay has not been FDA cleared or
approved and is only authorized for use for duration of
declaration that circumstances exist justifying authorization of
emergency use
* New diagnostic test for detection of zika virus now
available for use on fully automated panther system
* Aptima zika virus assay will be available for use in all
50 states, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories
