BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd
June 17 Intu Properties Plc
* Acquisition of remaining 50 per cent of merry hill estate for £410 million
* Deal represents an income yield of 5.2 per cent, based on net rental income of £43 million.
* Acquisition, which is scheduled to complete shortly, is expected to be earnings accretive from completion
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.