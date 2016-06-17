BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 (Reuters) -
* TDK expected to book a 130 bln yen ($1.24 Bln) profit from spinning off assets to a wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm this FY - Nikkei
* Resulting boost from spin-off could lift TDK'S group operating profit to around 200 billion yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XtTIb6) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017