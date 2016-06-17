June 17 (Reuters) -

* TDK expected to book a 130 bln yen ($1.24 Bln) profit from spinning off assets to a wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm this FY - Nikkei

* Resulting boost from spin-off could lift TDK'S group operating profit to around 200 billion yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei