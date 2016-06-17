June 17 Nikkei:

* Samsung plans to increase production of smartphone display panels by more than 50 pct this year with eye toward supplying Apple, others - Nikkei

* Apple apparently approached Samsung to supply OLED displays for an upcoming version of its iPhone - Nikkei

* Samsung to spend about $6.82 bln in 2016 to boost capacity by over 200 mln for smartphone panels using organic light-emitting diodes - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1UAvt94 Further company coverage: [ ]