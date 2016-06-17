BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 Terex Corp :
* Terex Corp CFO Kevin Bradley reports open market sale of 12,000 shares of company at average price of $20.74 per share - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UdKJFk Further company coverage:
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017