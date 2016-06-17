BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 Reservoir Minerals Inc :
* Reservoir announces securityholder approval of plan of arrangement with Nevsun Resources
* Transaction is expected to close on June 23, 2016 following receipt of final court approval and other customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017