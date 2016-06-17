BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 Nikkei:
* Nitto Denko plans LCD Polarizer production in China - Nikkei
* Nitto Denko to invest about 13 bln yen to build facility for lcd polarizer production pre-processing step on grounds of its plant in Shenzhen - Nikkei
* Nitto Denko aims to establish start-to-finish production of polarizing films for liquid crystal displays in China beginning In 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017