BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
* Secures 125 million riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
June 17 (Reuters) -
* TPI Composites files for IPO of up to $150 Mln - SEC filing
* Expects shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "TPIC"
* J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen & Co, Raymond James and Canaccord Genuity are underwriters to IPO Source text (1.usa.gov/1OuFtjD) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said. Striking an accord "is a matter of days," the official, Fabrizio Pagani, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.