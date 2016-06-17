BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 New Flyer Industries Inc :
* Unit announces Pembina, North Dakota union ratification of new collective agreement
* New 49-month contract is effective May 7, 2016 and will expire on June 11, 2020
* Unit says 210 members of International Association of Machinists,Aerospace Workers collective bargaining unit ratified agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017