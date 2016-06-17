BRIEF-Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
* Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
June 17 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Entered into an amendment to employment agreement with Robert D. Lawler, president and chief executive officer
* Amendment extends term of Lawler's existing employment agreement, dated as of May 20, 2013 until December 31, 2018
* Other terms and conditions of existing agreement remain in effect
* Accenture Plc - has taken a minority position in and formed a strategic alliance with Nomis Solution