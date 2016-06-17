BRIEF-Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
June 17 Cobalt International Energy
* Unit terminated borrowing base facility agreement providing for limited recourse $150 million reserve-based term loan facility
* Agreement was expected to be materially reduced to level that would not justify ongoing expense of maintaining facility
No borrowings were outstanding under facility agreement at the time of termination
Accenture Plc - has taken a minority position in and formed a strategic alliance with Nomis Solution