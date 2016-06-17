BRIEF-Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
* Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
June 17 Nrg Yield Inc :
* Files for stock shelf of up to $196.7 mln - SEC filing
* Files for stock shelf of up to $196.7 mln - SEC filing

* Says shelf for offer and resale of up to 13.1 million shares of co's class C common stock by selling stockholders
* Accenture Plc - has taken a minority position in and formed a strategic alliance with Nomis Solution