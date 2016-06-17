June 17 Jg Wentworth Co

* The J.G. Wentworth Company announces $110.8 million structured settlement, lottery and annuity payments fixed rate asset sale

* Private placement totals $110.8 million and is comprised of two asset pools

* First pool consisted of $50.8 million which closed on June 17, 2016 and generated over $18 million of net cash

* Second pool of up to $60 million is scheduled to close in Q3 of this year and will generate additional cash at that time

* Will continue to find new avenues for funding in addition to traditional abs platform

* Assets are payments from pools of rights arising under court ordered structured settlement payments, court ordered lottery payments

* Assets also include annuity payment purchase contracts primarily originated by J.G. Wentworth, Peachtree financial solutions companies