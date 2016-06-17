BRIEF-Northstar Realty and China Resources Land Ltd partner to acquire a office building in London
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp and China Resources Land Limited partner to acquire 20 gresham street, a trophy office building in London,U.K.
June 17 Moody's :
* Affirms Democratic Republic of Congo's sovereign issuer rating at B3; outlook stable
* Stable outlook on DRC's B3 rating reflects expectation of continued strong economic growth as mining sector is bound to develop Source text - bit.ly/1WRPXfR (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MEXICO CITY, May 23 The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it reaffirmed Mexico's access to a flexible credit line worth about $86 billion dollars that the country could use to stabilize its currency in cases of extreme volatility.