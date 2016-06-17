BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
June 17 AllianceBernstein Holding LP :
* AB announces agreement in principle to assume management of Visium Global Fund
* As part of transaction, Visium Global Fund's investment team and certain support staff would join AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said. Striking an accord "is a matter of days," the official, Fabrizio Pagani, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.