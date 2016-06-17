BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
* Secures 125 million riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
June 17 Pennymac Financial Services:
* Executed request for temporary increase relating to mortgage loan participation purchase, sale agreemet by Bank Of America N.A.
* Temporary increase in connection with mortgage loan participation purchase, sale agreement, dated August 13, 2014, by BANA
* BANK OF AMERICA N.A. To increase transaction limit of purchase prices for participation certificates owned by bank to $800 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Xutoxu
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said. Striking an accord "is a matter of days," the official, Fabrizio Pagani, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.