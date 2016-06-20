GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil hits risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
June 20 Lpath Inc :
* Lpath awarded department of defense grant for traumatic brain injury pain study
* Awarded a $1.45 million two-year grant by defense medical research and development program, an agency of U.S. Department Of Defense
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant