BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 LHV Group AS :
* Its unit as LHV Varahaldus bought Danske Capital AS for a final price of 10.9 million euros ($12.27 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project