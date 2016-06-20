BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Betacom SA :
* FY 2015/2016 revenue 105.1 million zlotys ($27.2 million)versus 93.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015/2016 net profit 1.8 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8676 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes