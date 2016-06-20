BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Mtn Group Ltd
* JSE: MTN - appointment of new MTN Group President & Chief Executive Officer and other appointments
* Completed review of its governance and management structures in accordance with its undertaking to do so
* Resolved to appoint rob shuter as new group president and ceo
* Rob may commence as soon as it is practically possible in 2017 but not later than 1 July 2017
* Shuter is current CEO of european cluster at Vodafone Group
* Appointment of a new VP M&A and Strategy effective 1 October 2016
* Godfrey Motsa appointed by countries in sea region (excluding South Africa) to oversee operations with effect from 1 July 2016
* Nhleko will revert to his role as non executive chairman as soon as Shuter assumes new position as soon as practicably possible
* Nhleko will continue to provide necessary leadership as non executive chairman for next two and a half years when he plans to step down
* Appointment of additional non executive directors: Paul Hanratty, Stan Miller, Nkululeko Sowazi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes