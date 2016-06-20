BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Says retiring CEO Jorgen Lantto has sold a total of 3,000,000 shares in company.Says after sale Jorgen Lantto has 1,731,975 shares left in Fingerprint Cards, which includes 95,475 shares in endowment insurance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes