BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Sees 2016 revenue to decline from 2015 level
* Sees 2016 operating income ex-items to decline significantly from 2015 level
* Previously expected 2016 revenue to be about 2015 level, operating income ex-items to decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes