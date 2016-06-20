BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Prim SA :
* Says to pay complementary dividend of 0.32 euro ($0.36) gross per share on July 19 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: