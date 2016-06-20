BRIEF-Chunghsin Technology Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Ixonos Oyj :
* Ixonos and Savox Communications Oy Ab (Ltd) have concluded a product development agreement
* Agreement will remain in force for a minimum of one year
* Parties have non-bindingly estimated potential value of services provided by Ixonos to Savox to amount to 1 million - 2 million euros ($1.13 million - $2.27 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016