June 20 Bellus Health Inc

* Announces top-line phase 3 results of kiacta for treatment of aa amyloidosis

* In study, Kiacta did not meet primary efficacy endpoint in slowing renal function decline

* Kiacta was shown to be safe and well tolerated over treatment periods of greater than 4 years

* Further analysis of data is ongoing.