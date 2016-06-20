GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil hits risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
June 20 Bellus Health Inc
* Announces top-line phase 3 results of kiacta for treatment of aa amyloidosis
* In study, Kiacta did not meet primary efficacy endpoint in slowing renal function decline
* Kiacta was shown to be safe and well tolerated over treatment periods of greater than 4 years
* Further analysis of data is ongoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant