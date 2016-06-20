BRIEF-Hytera Communications to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
June 20 Caperio Holding AB :
* Government offices sign license partner agreement with Caperio for delivery of licenses and SAM services
* Agreement is estimated to be worth 33 million Swedish crowns ($4 million) per year Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 18, for FY 2016