June 20 Caterpillar Inc :

* World dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended May 2016 down 12 percent

* North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended May 2016 down 12 percent

* Latin America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended May 2016 down 31 percent Source text: (1.usa.gov/28IVjJf)