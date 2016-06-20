GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil hits risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
June 20 Caterpillar Inc :
* World dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended May 2016 down 12 percent
* North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended May 2016 down 12 percent
* Latin America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended May 2016 down 31 percent Source text: (1.usa.gov/28IVjJf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant