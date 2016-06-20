Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Mylan Nv :
* Says confirmed that Attorney General of Netherlands has rejected request of Dutch group VEB
* "Attorney General's decision supports our position that our acquisition of Meda is not subject to approval by Mylan shareholders"
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million