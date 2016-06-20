Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
June 20 Moduslink Global Solutions Inc
* Unveiled a series of corporate realignment and process-driven initiatives aimed at returning company to profitability
* As part of plan, board of directors has appointed warren lichtenstein , executive chairman of company
* Jim henderson , who was appointed in may as CEO of Moduslink Corporation, will now also serve as CEO of Co
* Moduslink global solutions inc says Louis J. Belardi has been appointed CFO of company and Moduslink Corporation
* Intends to invest about $20.0 million over coming year in specific actions that are expected to improve annualized EBITDA
* Programs unveiled will be funded with cash on hand,proceeds from sale of moduslink corp owned real estate,existing bank facilities
* Cost savings, gross margin enhancements expected to be realized by closure of taiwan facility, among other things
* Expects it will be in position to reduce its employee count by 17% over coming year
* Anticipates it will incur restructuring charges of approximately $12.0 million in its q4 of fiscal 2016
* Moduslink global solutions inc says company believes it will generate annualized cost savings of approximately $12.0 million
