June 21 Poland's PZU :

* Polish state-run insurer PZU expects to reverse the negative trend in its results this year, Chief Executive Michal Krupinski said on Tuesday.

* The CEO added PZU plans to unveil its new dividend policy and company strategy within months, aimed at cost cuts, investments, and innovations. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)