June 20 Gladstone Land Corp

* Co,Through one of its units,expanded secured note purchase facility with federal agricultural mortgage corp from $75.0 million to $125.0 million

* Co, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has extended its term by two years, to december 11, 2018