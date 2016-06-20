June 20 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc :

* Adaptimmune receives positive opinion for orphan drug designation in the European Union for spear t-cell therapy targeting NY-ESO for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma

* Says expects to initiate pivotal studies in synovial sarcoma in 4Q16/1Q17