June 20 Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier secures firm order for 10 CRJ900 aircraft

* Says firm agreement is valued at approximately $472 million

A customer, who has requested to remain unidentified at this time, signed a firm purchase agreement for 10 CRJ900 aircraft