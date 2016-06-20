Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Hugoton Royalty Trust
June 20 Hugoton Royalty Trust

* Hugoton royalty trust declares no cash distribution for june
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million