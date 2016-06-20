June 20 (Reuters) -

* Wal-Mart to sell part of its China business to JD.COM in all-share deal, valuing its China business at roughly $1.5b - CNBC, citing DJ

* Wal-Mart to own 5 pct of JD.COM shares after deal, JD will issue new shares to Wal-Mart - CNBC, citing DJ