Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc says entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc says term loan facility will amortize at a rate of 5.0 pct of original principal amount per annum for first two years
* Amendment extends credit facility maturity date to June 17, 2021
* Credit facility replaces existing revolving credit facility with revolving credit facility in amount of up to $350.0 million - SEC filing
* Will use borrowings under facility to refinance existing indebtedness, redeem 7.125 pct second-priority senior secured notes due 2021 Source text (1.usa.gov/28Joaxi) Further company coverage:
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million