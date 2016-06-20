June 20 Seres Therapeutics Inc :

* Seres Therapeutics presents new data at ASM Microbe 2016, including characterization of SER-262, the rationally-designed, fermented microbiome therapeutic candidate for primary clostridium difficile infection

* Initiation of a SER-262 phase 1b study is expected to begin in mid-2016