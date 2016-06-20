Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Seres Therapeutics Inc :
* Seres Therapeutics presents new data at ASM Microbe 2016, including characterization of SER-262, the rationally-designed, fermented microbiome therapeutic candidate for primary clostridium difficile infection
* Initiation of a SER-262 phase 1b study is expected to begin in mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million