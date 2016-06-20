June 20 Altice NV :

* Dexter Goei appointed with immediate effect as chairman and chief executive officer of Altice USA, stepped down as CEO of Altice NV

* Goei will also replace Patrick Drahi as president of Altice N.V.

* Michel Combes is appointed with immediate effect as chief executive officer of Altice N.V.