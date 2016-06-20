BRIEF-Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 18, for FY 2016
June 20 Altice NV :
* Dexter Goei appointed with immediate effect as chairman and chief executive officer of Altice USA, stepped down as CEO of Altice NV
* Goei will also replace Patrick Drahi as president of Altice N.V.
* Michel Combes is appointed with immediate effect as chief executive officer of Altice N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 18, for FY 2016
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million