* Japanese govt to allow mitsubishi to continue selling four minicar models for which co falsified fuel-efficiency figures - Nikkei, Citing Sources

* Mitsubishi aims to resume production of the vehicles at a plant in okayama prefecture as early as July - Nikkei

* Japanese govt expected to accept revised fuel-efficiency data from Co based on new tests, which will be released to public as early as tuesday - Nikkei