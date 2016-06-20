Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Nikkei:
* Japanese govt to allow mitsubishi to continue selling four minicar models for which co falsified fuel-efficiency figures - Nikkei, Citing Sources
* Mitsubishi aims to resume production of the vehicles at a plant in okayama prefecture as early as July - Nikkei
* Japanese govt expected to accept revised fuel-efficiency data from Co based on new tests, which will be released to public as early as tuesday - Nikkei
