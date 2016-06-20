Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Westar Energy Inc :
* Westar Energy offers investors $350 million in 'green bonds'
* Announced its first offering of "green bonds" to support additional renewable energy projects
* Bond proceeds will be used to invest in wind energy projects, primarily construction of Western Plains Wind Farm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million